TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A man has reportedly been shot in a road rage incident along Redwood Road near 5800 South, according to Sgt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department.

Two vehicles, a white car and a silver SUV, were traveling eastbound on 6200 South and turned north on Redwood Road. At this point, Hill said witnesses reported that an individual in the silver SUV reached out the window and fired multiple shots at the white car.

Hill said a man in the white car was shot in the back of his head. He has been transported to a local hospital in “stable condition.”

Police have shut down southbound Redwood Road from the I-215 junction to 5800 South for the time being. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.

Detectives are currently looking for the silver SUV and working on the details of the case.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.