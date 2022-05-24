SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg during an argument on Monday night.

The Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) have identified and arrested the suspect, Esekielu Tuigamala, 46.

Police say the shooting happened near the 3100 block of West Professional Circle around 7:30 p.m. Officers received reports of several gunshots being fired and a potential suspect seen holding a weapon.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a 27-year-old man, with gunshot wounds on his leg. Police say the injury did not require hospitalization.

Upon investigating, officials found surveillance camera footage showing Tuigamala shooting out all four tires on the victim’s car.

Authorities discovered Tuigamala was the victim’s direct supervisor at work and an argument ensued before the shooting occurred.

Police say Tuigamala later turned himself into authorities. He was booked on charges of Aggravated Assault, Felony Discharge of a Firearm, and Criminal Mischief.

The suspect is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.