Man shot by Cedar City Police facing multiple charges

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man shot by Cedar City Police on Feb. 14 was booked into jail after being discharged from the hospital on Friday.

According to the Cedar City Police Department, Larry Joseph Lee Tessier, 36, has been charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault, failure to stop at the command of the police, and failure to stop at the command of a peace officer. Police say that he could still be issued additional charges later.

Police said around 8 p.m. on Feb. 14, officers responded to a call for an assault in progress, in which a 39-year-old man was injured.

Before police arrived, Tessier drove off in a 2000 Ford Expedition. Police were then able to stop his vehicle, and while talking with him, Tessier drove off again, according to a news release.

Tessier was driving “recklessly”, and was swerving into oncoming traffic and onto sidewalks, police said. Tessier allegedly swerved toward one of the officers in the pursuit.

Police attempted two pursuit intervention techniques (PITs) but were unable to stop Tessier’s car. Officers then forced Tessier’s car off the road and performed another PIT which was unsuccessful.

A news release said that Tessier then allegedly rammed into a police vehicle and started “aggressively driving” towards another police vehicle, causing 4 Cedar City officers to fire shots at his vehicle, injuring him.

Those 4 were officers continue to be on paid administrative leave, police said.

Tessier was released from the hospital on Friday and booked into jail.