Man shot and killed by Tooele Police after allegedly holding a woman and child hostage

TOOELE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A suspect was shot and killed by police after he reportedly held a woman and a juvenile male hostage for several hours.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. after a third party called police about an armed man violating a protective order.

When police arrived at the scene near the Cafe Rio restaurant they said they saw the suspect force the woman and juvenile into his car at gunpoint, turning the incident into a hostage situation.

Officers reportedly negotiated with the suspect for six hours before the suspect released the juvenile male. The suspect later got out of the vehicle with the woman “holding her tightly”, according to police.

When officers inched closer the suspect reached for his gun prompting officers to shoot him. The suspect died from injures sustained from the gunshot, according to police.

The woman sustained injuries from the gunshot as well but police believe her injuries are not life-threatening.

The FBI is investigating the incident and the relationship between the victms and the suspect.

Three officers have been put on leave as the Tooele City Police conduct an administrative investigation.

The Department of Public safety will also investigate under the Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol, according to police.