WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday near the Utah and Arizona Stateline, according to St. George Police.

At approximately 7:21 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on I-15 northbound near the Stateline.

Troopers arrived at 7:38 a.m. and located an adult male “acting erratically” and brandishing a weapon, according to a press release.

Troopers reportedly backed off and set up containment positions while they notified dispatch, requesting additional resources from local agencies and trained crisis negotiators.

Officers from the St. George Police Department, including a crisis negotiator, arrived to assist and established communication with the man.

“Despite officers’ efforts to de-escalate the situation,” the man was shot by an officer and died at the scene.

The Washington County Critical Incident Task Force will be handling the investigation.

“Our condolences go out to all those affected by this incident,” a press release from St. George Police states.

No further information is currently available on this incident.