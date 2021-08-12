Man shot and killed at Cache County construction site, suspect in custody

MILLVILE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead after police say he was shot and killed at a construction site in Millville Thursday afternoon.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a construction site around 1 p.m.

Police said a man was shot and killed. Another man has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

The identity of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.