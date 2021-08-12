Man shot and killed at Cache County construction site, suspect in custody

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights generic_-7033521558729309392

MILLVILE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead after police say he was shot and killed at a construction site in Millville Thursday afternoon.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a construction site around 1 p.m.

Police said a man was shot and killed. Another man has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

The identity of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files