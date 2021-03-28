Man shot accidentally at Salt Lake City shooting range

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews are responding to an accidental shooting near a local shooting range, Sunday.
According to officials, on March 28 around 10:51 a.m., Salt Lake Police officers were dispatched to the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range for reports of a person accidentally shooting themself.
The Salt Lake City Police Department says the individual was shot in the foot by accident.
Officers say the man’s age range is 30-40s.
They confirm that the man’s injuries are non-life threatening.
According to the Division of Natural Resources, Lee Kay Shooting Range is a full-service public range, that has seven outdoor ranges that are open year-round.
DNR also says that Lee Kay also features dog training grounds, shooting clinics, and Hunter Education classes.
Due to COVID-19, the shooting range has been operating differently.
“During open hours, the ranges will operate at a limited capacity to comply with social distancing guidelines,” they write. “Visitors to the Lee Kay are strongly encouraged to practice good hygiene (e.g., wash their hands, etc.) and wear a face mask.”