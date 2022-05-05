SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the leg at a construction site on Tuesday.

Police say a 25-year-old West Jordan man accidentally shot himself in the right knee while he was cleaning his handgun on his lunch break.

The man, who police say was also using marijuana prior to the accident, was with co-workers at a construction site near the White Pine Canyon area. The man was showing his co-workers a new gun he had brought while on his lunch break in his car. He also told deputies he was cleaning the gun.

He told deputies he thought he had cleared the gun of bullets prior to pointing it at the floor of the car and pulling the trigger.

After talking with the man at the hospital, deputies conducted a search of the car, finding the gun involved in the incident as well as marijuana.

Deputies ruled the incident as an accidental shooting.