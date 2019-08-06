Man sentenced to prison for crash that killed Utah County teen

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who led police on a chase in a stolen car and killed a teenager in a subsequent crash was sentenced to prison time.

In July 2018, Dowlin Ricks was 17 years old when police said he stole a truck, got into a chase, ran a red light and slammed into a car driven by 17-year-old Rita Dolph.

Dolph later died at the hospital.

In Provo District Court Tuesday morning, Ricks was sentenced to two consecutive sentences of one to 15 years in prison—meaning he will spend a minimum of two years behind bars and a maximum of 30 years.

Ricks’ sentence is based on convictions for theft and automobile homicide.

