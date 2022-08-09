OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021.

Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice.

He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and 0-5 years for the obstruction of justice charge. The sentences are to run concurrently as he was given credit for time served.

Shortly after a man was shot and killed on Oct. 1, 2021, a witness reported that Smith had shot the victim during a disturbance at Bramblewood Apartments.

Smith fled the scene in a white passenger car, which he later abandoned in Perry, UT.

When police recovered the vehicle, it appeared to have been sprayed inside and outside with a liquid substance, possibly bleach, according to charging documents.

When police interviewed Smith, he admitted to bringing a handgun to the home and throwing it out the window of his vehicle near the 12th street on-ramp to I-15. He told police he drove his car to Box Elder County and abandoned it.

Barry Lenard Bingham, 41, was charged on Oct. 26 with two counts of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

Bingham was arrested on Oct. 22 shortly after a witness reported having knowledge of Bingham tampering with Smith’s vehicle by spraying it with a cleanser used for the purpose of destroying evidence of the homicide.

That same witness told police that Bingham transported Smith from Ogden to an area in southern Utah to avoid police apprehension. Police were able to confirm that a white F350 owned by Bingham was in Ogden City at the time the witness said it would be there, arresting documents say.

Bingham was booked into Weber County Jail after police say he was operating the vehicle on a revoked registration status due to not having insurance.