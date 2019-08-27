Newsfore Opt-In Form

Man sentenced to prison in death of police dog

Torey Chase Massey

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A man convicted of killing a police service dog will spend time in prison.

Torey Chase Massey was sentenced to 11 years in prison Monday.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill released a statement following Massey’s sentencing.

“I want to thank the prosecuting attorneys and law enforcement officials who helped bring this matter to justice. We offer continued condolences to Unified Police Department and Officer Reyes for the loss of their beloved colleague Dingo.”

UPD K9 Dingo

Massey was charged in the death of UPD K9 “Dingo” in July 2017.

In April, a jury convicted Massey of killing Dingo and other crimes including possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, failure to respond of officers signal to stop and avoiding apprehension.

Investigators said U.S. Marshals and Unified police officers were pursuing Massey when Dingo’s handler released him to continue in pursuit. Dingo caught up to Massey, and that’s when police said Massey shot the dog multiple times. Dingo later died at an animal hospital.

Dingo was a five-year veteran of the force when he died.

