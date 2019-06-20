Man sentenced to life in prison for bludgeoning wife to death, attacking daughter

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A man who beat his wife to death with a crowbar will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Walter Brantzeg was sentenced to life with no chance of parole on Thursday for the bludgeoning of his wife Valerie in 2018.

Their then 13-year-old daughter was also beaten but survived. He was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for attempted aggravated murder.

Their daughter is now living with her 21-year-old sister who was not home at the time of the attack.

