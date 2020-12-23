Man sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Park City business out of $672K

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Heber City man has been sentenced to federal prison followed by supervised release after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

Authorities say 54-year-old Kent Crump will serve 18 months in federal prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release.

In the plea agreement, Crump admitted that while he was working as the comptroller for Park City Dry Cleaning and Linen Corporation, he defrauded the business out of $672,081 between 2012 and 2018.

He also admitted that he carried out the fraud by stealing a large portion of cash receipts received by the business’ various retail locations each day and depositing the cash in his and his wife’s personal bank accounts.

Crump reportedly used the proceeds to purchase a non-financed home in his wife’s name. Prosecutors were able to forfeit the proceeds from the sale of the home on behalf of Park City Dry Cleaning and Linen as part of the prosecution.

In addition to serving time in prison, Crump has been ordered to pay $217,289 to the victims, which represents the remainder of the amount taken from the business during his scheme.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys in the Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case. Special agents of the FBI conducted the investigation.