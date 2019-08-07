Man sentenced to 30 days in jail for punching 14-year-old disabled boy trying to protect his mom

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 30 days in jail after punching a 14-year-old disabled boy who was trying to protect his mom during an assault.

According to charging documents, Robert Bryson Smith was arguing with a woman and grabbed her by the neck, threw on the bed and shouted: “Do you want to (expletive) die?”

The woman’s 14-year-old disabled son heard the argument and put on a mask, grabbed a stick and a can of body spray.

He went into the room and sprayed Smith with the body spray who in return punched the boy three times in the face, causing his nose to bleed, according to documents.

Smith was arrested and charged with third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of child abuse, domestic violence in the presence of a child and criminal mischief.

He pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor child abuse and domestic violence in the presence of a child. The other two charges were dismissed.

He was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail with credit for the 11 days he has already served.

A background check shows Smith was convicted in 2015 for an escape from official custody, 2014 for drug possession and assault against a police officer and in 2013 for having a dog at large and unlawful animal attack.

Child Abuse: If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

