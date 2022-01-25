Man sentenced for trafficking homeless teen from Utah

MADISON, Wis (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for conspiring to sex traffic a minor from Utah.

Jason Jordan, 49, of Madison, Wisconsin, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty on Oct. 18, 2021, for conspiracy to traffic a minor, court records show.

On Feb. 2, 2021, management at a hotel in Middleton, Wisconsin contacted police about a guest who had overstayed their reservation. When police responded to the call, they found a 16-year-old girl alone in the room which was rented in Jordan’s name.

When police interviewed the teen, they found that she was from Utah and was homeless for several weeks at the end of 2020.

In January 2021, the teen met a Wisconsin man in Utah and he brought her an Amtrak ticket to Wisconsin. When she got to Wisconsin, the man told the teen that she had to perform sex acts for money. She also met Jordan, who was an associate of the man she met in Utah, court documents show.

For approxmately three weeks, Jordan transported the teen to hotels and rented rooms for commerical sex acts, officials say.

Court records state that Jordan also posted ads for the victim on a commerical sex website, arranged for the sex acts to take place, and collected the money from the victim after the sex acts occured.

The investigation was conducted by the Middleton Police Department and the FBI.

Upon Jordan’s release, he will serve 10 years of supervised release.