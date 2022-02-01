Man sentenced for fatally punching man at homeless encampment in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was sentenced on Monday for fatally punching a man at a homeless encampment in May 2021.

Juan Ayala Jr., 47, was charged and sentenced for criminal homicide by assault after an argument was instigated at a homeless encampment in the area of 235 S Rio Grande St on May 17, 2021, charging documents state.

Ayala was also sentenced on charges of robbery, and two counts of assault.

Police say that during the argument, Ayala approached the victim and punched him in the face. The victim fell to the ground and lost consciousness. Ayala then fled the scene.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and the victim died on May. 22 at the hospital, court records state.

An autopsy was performed and it was ruled that the victim died by homicide due to blunt force injury to the head.

Police located Ayala on May. 28 and he admitted to being involved in the altercation and admitted to striking the victim before fleeing the area.

Ayala also told police that he hit the victim out of self-defense and did not intend for the victim to die, court records state.

Ayala was sentenced to five years in Utah State Prison and has been in jail since the incident.