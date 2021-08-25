Man sentenced after setting fire to police car in downtown SLC riot

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah man has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for his role in a riot in downtown Salt Lake City in May of 2020.

27-year-old Jackson Stuart Tamowski Patton was sentenced for his role in the burning of a Salt Lake City Police car during a protest of the killing of George Floyd.

Patton also admitted to moving a burning cloth inside of the police car, accelerating the fire.

Patton was also ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution and to serve 36 months of supervised release after completing his 2-year prison sentence.

“On May 29, 2020, the day before the Salt Lake City protest, Patton texted the following to his circle of friends, “what time does the riot start tomorrow,’ and ‘do [I] bring machetes to the riot tomorrow’ and ‘we can all have one.'” the Department of Justice said in a news release.