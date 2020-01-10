Live Now
Man sent to the hospital after stabbing in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man was transported to the hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds Thursday evening.

Ogden Police officers say at 7 p.m. they received a call to Patterson Street about a stabbing where a man sitting on his porch overheard two people arguing outside.

A woman called for the man to come back inside but police said the man came back inside with two stab wounds in his back.

No suspect description has been provided at this time as police say the suspect fled after the stabbing.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and police say they are interviewing the victim to get more information.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

