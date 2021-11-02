Man seen dancing atop car after crash arrested in Salt Lake County

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After being seen dancing on top of a vehicle following a crash in West Jordan, a 26-year-old man was taken into custody on multiple charges, including driving under the influence.

On Halloween, officers were called to a single-vehicle accident at 6400 W 8200 S. An off-duty Salt Lake County Sheriff’s deputy says he noticed a vehicle had gone off the roadway, crashing into a yield roadsign. He then reported seeing the alleged driver dancing on top of the vehicle.

When the deputy spoke with the man, later identified as Nephi Bronson, the man says he had crashed and was hearing voices. Bronson then got off of the vehicle and got into the driver’s seat, leaving the scene and not following the deputy’s directions to stop, according to the arresting affidavit.

Bronson reportedly traveled east on 8200 S in the westbound lanes before turning around to travel westbound in the eastbound lanes. He allegedly struck the unmarked police vehicle the deputy was in and continued traveling west on 8200 S. He then struck a civilian vehicle with one person inside.

Bronson allegedly told authorities he was trying to hit more vehicles “but they were all running away from him.” After he was taken to the hospital, the arresting affidavit says Bronson told doctors he was on several drugs. When asked which ones, Bronson allegedly said “all of them.”

The man was later booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for DUI, aggravated assault, and reckless driving, among other counts.