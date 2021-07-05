Man rollerblades from Wyoming to Utah to support national unity and wounded warriors

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dusty Campbell was frustrated.

Frustrated by the division in our country – and the animosity.

But then he got an idea. The hockey player could do something, and that something was a trip on rollerblades spanning nearly 300 miles. It was unique, and the hope was it would get somebody’s attention.

“You can complain about it, or you can try to do something to change it,” Campbell says.

The trip would end in Salt Lake City on the 4th of July, and it would take him on busy roads during the day and the night. It would take him some 43 hours, with just a few hours of sleep to rest.

It would be worth it, he knew, to raise awareness and money for the Wounded Warriors Project.

“I’m doing this for the men and women who serve for us every day, and they sacrifice their lives,” explains Campbell.

“They’ve already served, they’ve already paid their dues – it’s their time to get help. Instead of serving us, now we need to serve them,” says Campbell.

On Sunday, he skated into Liberty Park to cheers. It is the same park he would skate in, over and over, to help him deal with his mounting frustration over a country divided. Now, he knows, he is at least done something – and he hopes his message and example might inspire unity.

“Just because we don’t agree doesn’t mean that everyone’s a horrible person,” Campbell shares. “Tolerance is both ways.”

