Man rescued from Millcreek avalanche, Saturday

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Crews rushed to Millcreek as an avalanche left one man buried, Saturday afternoon.

On January 30, the Unified Police Department received a call around 1:05 p.m., on reports of an avalanche in the Gobblers Knob area of Millcreek Canyon.

According to Det. Kevin Mallory with the Unified Police Department, when officers found out a man was reported to be buried, crews quickly dispersed to locate him.

Officials say a man was located and then immediately taken to the hospital in fair condition with no serious injuries.