DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Recently rescued Airman, John Mark, and his family stopped by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office to say thank you and meet the men and women who helped bring him to safety.
Eighteen-year-old Mark was rescued by a DPS helicopter crew up Shepard Canyon Friday.
To read more about his rescue click here.
What others are clicking on:
- Woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing man’s neck
- Man rescued by Davis County Search and Rescue returns to say thank you
- Winter weather forces major roadway restrictions and closures: What you need to know
- Logan Police: Woman with cerebral palsy drowned in bathtub
- Rocky Mt. Power warns customers of scam calls