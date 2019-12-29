Man rescued by Davis County Search and Rescue returns to say thank you

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Davis County Sheriff’s Office

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Recently rescued Airman, John Mark, and his family stopped by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office to say thank you and meet the men and women who helped bring him to safety.

  • Davis County Sheriff’s Office
  • Davis County Sheriff’s Office
  • Davis County Sheriff’s Office
  • Davis County Sheriff’s Office

Eighteen-year-old Mark was rescued by a DPS helicopter crew up Shepard Canyon Friday.

To read more about his rescue click here.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss