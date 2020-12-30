Man rescued after getting stuck in snow, found hiking back to town

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Rescue crews found a man that had gotten stuck in the snow Monday after he had been missing for hours.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue says they were called shortly after 10 p.m. for an overdue party.

A 64-year-old man had reportedly gone out on his side-by-side in the afternoon and hadn’t returned at nightfall.

Wasatch SAR deployed snowmobile teams and UTV teams to the Midway – Cascade Springs area.

They say the man had become stuck in the deep snow and started hiking out.

“SAR teams found this person walking down the road back to town,” Wasatch SAR says in a Facebook post. “He was in great shape after a very long hike.”

Wasatch SAR has responded to multiple calls in the last week.

On Sunday, crews responded to Guardsman Pass where a 50-year-old woman was injured after a rented snowmobile she was driving hit a tree. Life Flight transported the woman to receive medical attention.

Earlier this month, SAR reminded Utahns that just because there is ice forming on lakes and reservoirs, it doesn’t mean it’s completely safe yet.

Crews were called out for a group of people that had been ice fishing who found themselves floating on an iceberg on the Strawberry Reservoir. In total, three adults and a dog were rescued.

Wasatch SAR isn’t the only group to find themselves responded to more calls.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office and Unified Police tell ABC4 that they’ve seen an uptick in rescue calls. They say the pandemic may be partly to blame.