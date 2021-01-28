Man rescued after becoming stranded in Wasatch Backcountry

Editor’s Note: This story has been update to say the rescue happened Wednesday.

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – A man stranded in the Wasatch Backcountry Wednesday afternoon had to be rescued by Wasatch County Search and Rescue.

Wasatch Dispatch says they received a 911 call from a 59-year-old man that had become stuck on his snowmobile.

The man was snowmobiling by himself and decided to try and walk out.

Search and Rescue says the recent snowstorm created whiteout conditions, making it difficult for the man to get out.

Wasatch SAR sent a team to the area to assist with locating the man.

Photos, seen in the slideshow below, show the blinding snow conditions crews encountered.

Authorities say the team found the man and transported him to Midway. He was cold, but SAR says he was in good shape.

In mid-January Wasatch SAR helped authorities locate the body of a missing Wasatch man after a month-long search.

Just two days into the year, Wasatch SAR had their first call of the year. A 50-year-old man had to be airlifted to safety after a snowmobile accident in the Big Glade area of Daniel’s Summit. This was the second snowmobile crash in as many days in Wasatch County.