Man rescued after 9 hours stranded in ‘Spooky Gulch’

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was rescued after being stranded for nine hours in “Spooky Gulch” in Kane County.

According to a Facebook post from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Search and Rescue team, a distress call was put out for a 52-year-old man who became stuck with his family in the slot canyon.

Officials said the man became too fatigued and was physically incapable of hiking out due to the obstacles of the canyon.

Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Kane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Bureau Of Land Management, and Classic Air Medical assist the man, according to the KCSO.

A pilot was able to locate the man and said he was in stable condition, but was unable to hike himself out of the canyon.

A Technical Ropes Team was called in to assist and set up a technical platform above the man to rescue him.

Fortunately, the man was able to be lifted out of the canyon and reunited with his family. He was not injured.

“Spooky Gulch” is one of multiple slot canyons in the Dry Fork Canyon area of Kane County and is within hiking distance of Hole in the Rock Road.

In a Facebook post, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office said they would “like to remind and encourage those that adventure outdoors to plan ahead, know your limitations, and be prepared.”