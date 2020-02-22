Man reported missing out of Moab

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – Grand County Sheriff’s Office and Moab City Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Police say Chris Watts, 38, was last seen Tuesday, February 18 after completing work at the Moab Brewery.

Authorities did not give any more information about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

If you have any information about Chris’ whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 259-8115.

