Man reported missing out of Beaver County found

Update: Shortly after this post when live, police say Green was found and is doing okay.

BEAVER (ABC4 News)- Police in Beaver are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man reported missing.

They say Cameron Layne Green, 31, was last seen on Wednesday night at the South Creek Shell, located at 1532 South Main Street, getting off a bus.

Green is 5’09”, white, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was wearing a red and white basketball jersey, jeans, gray Nike shoes with a white stripe, and a blue and black plaid hoodie.

His family says he is a Military Vet suffering from PTSD and depression.

He has a large angel tattoo on his back and a chipped front tooth.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office at 435-438-2862.

