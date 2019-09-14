Man rents gun at range and shoots himself, according to authorities

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man shot himself with a rented gun from a shooting range and is now in critical condition, according to authorities.

It happened Thursday in Summit County.

So what restrictions are in place for renting a gun at a Utah gun range?

Aside from showing ID, not much else. Clark Aposhian, with Utah Shooting Sports Council, says that gun ranges are being proactive — especially for those who show up to shoot at a range alone.

He says many stores will treat someone coming alone with extra caution; at least two stores contacted by ABC4 confirmed they will reach out to someone that person either lives with or has seen within the last day. The goal is to get a third-party verification of mental health and state of mind before letting that person on the range with a firearm.

“The last thing that a person in crisis needs is access to a firearm — that’s what we’re trying to reduce here in Utah,” said Clark Aposhian, chairman of Utah Shooting Sports Council.

If you or somebody you know is considering suicide, you are encouraged to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

