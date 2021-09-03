Man recounts devastating Hanksville flooding

HANKSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man caught in the recent flooding in Hanksville says weather conditions changed in a matter of seconds that day.

As wet weather moved through Wednesday, Hanksville, located in Wayne County near Capitol Reef National Park, was one of the hardest hit. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office shared these photos and videos of floodwaters wreaking havoc in and around the small town.

Among those caught in the flooding was Zachary Bookman, the CEO of Opengov.com. He had been cycling in the area and had stopped to eat dinner. He tells ABC4 things quickly changed with high, fast-moving water suddenly hitting the area.

While Bookman’s car has been deemed a total loss, he tells ABC4 he’s thankful everyone in Hanksville is OK. Hanksville Mayor Jeffren Pei has created a GoFundMe to help the town recover.