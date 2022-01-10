Man possibly high on meth, heroin arrested for starting Clearfield apartment fire

Clearfield, UT (ABC4) – Clearfield police have made an arrest in an apartment fire that completely destroyed two units.

On Sunday, January 9, police responded to a call of a fire at Lakeview Apartments located at 226 E 1800 S. At the scene, fire crews located a two-story apartment building with four units attached in flames.

Two were completely destroyed before the fire could be contained.

Officer began to investigate the cause of the fire. Over the course of their investigation, officers were directed to a male who was later identified as Cameron Grover.

When officers asked Grover if he knew anything regarding the fire he responded, “I think this is all my fault”. He proceeded to tell officers he went to his friend’s home who was not at home at the time and to stay warm while he waited, he went into a shed that was located at the back of his friend’s residence. Grover admitted to using cardboard and a lighter he had in his backpack to start a fire. He would then fall asleep.

Grover says after waking up he poured water on the fire before leaving the shed. He says he then went to his friend’s home, in the same complex, to use her phone to call his friend he was attempting to visit. While at his friend’s home, people began to bang on the door yelling that there was fire in the shed where he had been sleeping. He stated he and other people from the complex grabbed a fire extinguisher and before they could use the fire extinguisher the fire got out of control.

The fire damaged 3 homes, vehicles parked in the complex, and a shed. The total damage was estimated to be in an excess of $50,000.

Courtesy of North Davis Fire Department

The owner of the shed stated to officers that she never gave Grover permission to be in the shed.

Officer arrested Grover at the scene and while searching they found him in possession of two syringes. He was asked what would be in the syringes and he stated meth and heroin. He also stated that he and his friends had been mixing meth and heroin the night before and he left his phone in her car which was the reason he was there at her apartment. He was coming to retrieve his phone.

Officers say Grover is on felony probation and was reckless in starting the fire while being under the influence of meth and heroin.

Grover was arrested for Criminal Mischief, Burglary, and Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.