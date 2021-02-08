Man pleads guilty to assault of federal officer, killing man, officials say

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – 20-year-old Deland Cornpeach from the Shoshone-Bannock Indian Tribe, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of assault on a federal officer in federal court on Feb. 1, 2021, according to officials.

As a part of the plea agreement, Cornpeach has reportedly agreed to serve 84 months in federal prison.

In the plea agreement, officials say Cornpeach admitted to stabbing a victim, an enrolled member of the Ute Indian Tribe, to death with a knife on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation on June 20, 2017.

The assault on a federal officer charge stems from an incident at the Davis County Jail, where Cornpeach was reportedly detained on the federal manslaughter case.

While at the jail, officials say Cornpeach assaulted two Davis County Sheriff’s deputies.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys in the Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case. Special Agents of the FBI conducted the investigation with assistance from officers of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.