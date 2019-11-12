Man on supervised release for April drive-by shooting accused of stabbing man at 7-Eleven

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man still facing felony charges in a drive-by shooting in April is now accused of brutally stabbing a man with a glass bottle at a convenience store earlier this month.

According to arresting documents, Ruben Saldivar, 19, was arrested along with Eduardo Moreno-Lujan, 18, after police said they started a fight with a stranger in the parking lot of 7-Eleven located at 1697 W North Temple on Nov 1.

Police said while attacking the man, the men used a broken glass bottle to repeatedly stab the victim, and robbing him of his wallet, documents state.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and suffered very serious injuries.

Saldivar and Moreno-Lujan were both charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery. Moreno-Lujan was booked into jail on Nov 2 and Saldivar was arrested on Sunday.

In April, Saldivar was arrested after police said he shot multiple rounds from his car at a house party on Redwood Road after he and his friends at the party were asked to leave, documents state.

For the incident in April, Saldivar was charged with four counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm and was allowed supervised release.

