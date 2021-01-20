Man on parole arrested for allegedly enticing person he believed was a minor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 31-year-old man currently on parole for a sex offense is now in custody for allegedly enticing a minor who turned out to be an officer.

According to the probable cause statement, Chris Padilla began a message conversation with a person he believed to be a female under the age of 14 in October 2020.

He allegedly offered the girl work and said he would pay her hundreds and even a thousand dollars. Padilla also requested the girl video chat with him and show him her underwear.

Authorities say Padilla offered to pay her friend as well if she was also willing to join the work. Padilla allegedly “offered to pay the girl for kissing and touching her breasts and ‘maybe more.'”

He wanted to meet up with the girl several times, authorities say, and on Jan. 15, he arranged to meet her at a church in Salt Lake City.

When Padilla arrived at the church, authorities say he was taken into custody.

Authorities say Padilla told them he knew the girl was under the age of 14 and that he was talking sexually with her.

He now faces a charge of enticing a minor by internet or text, according to the probable cause statement.