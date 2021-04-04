Man on ‘molly’ shoots at 7-11 clerk multiple times, misses

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects have been arrested after a shooting in Millcreek.

Officers say they responded to a shooting at the 7-11 convenience store near 4051 South State St in Millcreek.

After initial investigations, detectives found that two men entered the 7-11 at about 6:24 a.m. and selected a few things.

According to a probable cause statement, the card one of the suspects was using was declined 3 times.

The suspect reportedly began showing the cashier his middle finger. The suspect then pulled out a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and fired 6 rounds at the cashier missing him several times.

The cashier was interviewed and told police that the suspect pointed the gun directly at his head and fired.

The cashier added that the suspect then tracked him with the gun as he was trying to find cover and fired again.

Arresting documents state that the suspect then fired several more times in the direction of the cashier.

Both suspects reportedly left in a light color Nissan Rogue.

About 6 shell casings were found at the scene of the incident. Patrol officers later found the Nissan Rogue at one of the suspect’s homes. Police were able to make contact with the suspect and arrested him.

The arrested suspect reportedly admitted to being the driver of the Nissan Rogue and present during the entire incident. He however refused to give officers the name of the other suspect or any information that will help officers identify and arrest the second suspect.

Photos of the second suspect were circulated and he was positively identified as the suspect who fired the shots at the cashier.

Police were later able to find and arrest the second suspect as well.

When police found the second suspect arrested documents state that he was carrying aback pack that he threw away right before he was arrested.

The backpack was found and police say a Smith and Wesson Shield handgun was seized. Police believe that the gun found was identical to the one seen in surveillance videos from the 7-11.

The suspect later told police that he was high on “molly” and didn’t know what he was thinking. He would however not directly admit to pulling the trigger and shooting at the victim but kept asking if the victim was still alive and uninjured, according to arresting documents.

The suspect admitted to stealing the handgun from a friend.

Both suspects were arrested on multiple charges.