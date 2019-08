A male in his 50’s was found overturned in a canoe Saturday evening just after 4:15 p.m. in the Provo River, according to the Provo Police Public Information Officer. The man was found near 4000 West Center Street.

According to Provo Police, the man is alive and his condition improved in the hospital. It is uncertain whether or not the man is in stable condition. He had two dogs with him, and one has been located.

