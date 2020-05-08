Man missing since Monday in Washington County area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding 59-year-old John B. Hunt, who was reported missing after he didn’t return from a fishing trip in Washington County.

Hunt was reported missing by family members. His wife said that he would fish in Gunlock Resevoir, Enterprise Resevoir and in areas with streams.

Hunt took his 2017 Silver Toyota Tacoma to go fishing at around 3 p.m. on Monday, May 4. He never returned home and has not been in contact with family members.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Hunt would be wearing a white shirt and gym shorts. He would be driving a Silver Toyota Tacoma with a NASA sticker and spilled white paint on the tailgate. He is 6’4 and weighs 245 pounds.

Contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 435-634-5730 with any information about Hunt’s whereabouts.

