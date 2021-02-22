Man makes call for rescue in Summit County moments before phone dies

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A man was rescued in Summit County after calling for help moments before his cellphone died.

The Summit County Search and Rescue says a call came in shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday for a man snowmobiling in the Millcreek area east of Manorlands that had become stuck and needed assistance.

Auithorities say he was able to get cell service for a brief moment to get that call out before his phone died.

Search and rescue teams responded to the area and found the man.

Using the Haglund snowcat and snowmobiles, officials say crews were able to make a trail into the area to cross a stream and get the man out.

The man needed no medical attention and teams returned around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“We urge everyone who is recreating to go with a buddy and do not advise recreating alone,” Summit County SAR says.