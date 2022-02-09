Man living in U.S. illegally, arrested on heroin and meth charges during Utah County drug bust

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man who is residing in the U.S. illegally according to police has been arrested after a drug bust on Wednesday.

Berlin Ulices Cardona-Zuniga, 20, of Tooele was arrested by Detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force after they had been investigating the suspect since December 2021.

After investigating Cardona-Zuniga for over a month they executed a search warrant to search his car in Salt Lake City and arrested him, police say.

When detectives investigated the suspects house in Tooele, they found 952.6 grams of methamphetamine and 350 grams of heroin.

The amount of meth found was enough for 9,526 individual doses with a street value of over $190,000.00.

The amount of heroin found was enough for over 3,500 individual doses with a street value of over $70,000.00.

Coutesy: UCSO

They also found a small amount of marijuana, 13.7 grams.

Officials say they seized $4,700 worth of cash that they believe to be proceeds used by Cardona-Zuniga’s drug distribution activities.

Cardona-Zuniga told detectives he has been illegally in the United States for four years.

He was booked into the Tooele County Jail for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of identity documents belonging to another person.