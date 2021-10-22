Man leads Taylorsville Police on pursuit in stolen car, K-9 used to help in arrest

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody following an overnight police chase in Taylorsville.

Authorities tell ABC4 that at around 1 a.m., Taylorsville Police started following a stolen car they spotted.

Using spike strips, officers were able to slow the driver, bringing the chase to an end near 3100 South and 2900 West in West Valley City. Three of the vehicle’s tires popped, police say.

When police moved to take the man into custody, he allegedly ignored instructions and started looking for something in his car. At that point, officers deployed a K-9.

According to police, the man has minor injuries from the K-9 and had several felony warrants.

The man’s identity and additional details about the incident have not yet been released.