Man labeled as a ‘bully’ arrested for assaulting,breaking the jaw of club patron in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 36-year-old man was charged with felony aggravated assault after police said he seriously injured a man at a club in West Valley City last week.

According to charging documents, police were called to a report of a fight in progress on May 20 at Club Rendezvous. When officers arrived, the victim had large amounts of blood coming from his left eye and mouth which had covered his shirt and arms. Police also observed his jaw appeared to be disconnected.

The victim was transported to Intermountain Medical Center, and doctors confirmed to police the man’s jaw was broken and would require surgery.

Police were told the suspect was Uriah Childers of South Salt Lake, but he had already left the club before officers arrived.

Phone contact was made with Childers who said he knew why they were calling, and he was at the club the night of the altercation.

Police arrived at Childer’s home and took him into custody. He immediately invoked his rights and would not speak to police without an attorney.

During the investigation, police made contact with the manager of Club Rendezvous who said he knew Childers, and he “exhibits violent behavior often”, and described him as a “bully.”

Police said they are charging Childers with second-degree felony aggravated assault due to the extensive damage to the victim and his “life will be forever altered”.

Childers has a criminal history including previous arrests of drug possession with the intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, battery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

What others are clicking on: