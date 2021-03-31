Man killed, two others injured in Salt Lake City crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One person was killed in a crash Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City.

Officials say the two-vehicle crash happened when a car traveling southbound on Redwood Road was attempting to make a turn and collided with a northbound vehicle.

Drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

However, the passenger in the southbound car was killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The intersection of Redwood Road and 400 South is expected to be closed for a few hours as crews work to clear the crash.