Man killed, others injured in head-on crash in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man killed, two others injured, including a 10-year-old boy, in a head-on crash in Ogden Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened in the area of 1200 North Washington Blvd. when the 47-year-old driver of a Chevy S10 truck, with a 10-year-old occupant, was traveling south and crossed the center line and struck a Mazda 626 occupied by an 18-year-old woman.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition on scene but died as a result of his injuries.

The 10-year-old boy received minor injuries and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The female driver of the Mazda 626 was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The extent of the woman’s injuries are currently unknown.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing. Traffic will continue to be delayed in the area throughout as the crash is investigated.

