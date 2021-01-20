Man killed in West Valley crash

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man was killed after a crash Wednesday night in West Valley City.

The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. near 1600 West and 4100 South when police say a westbound vehicle jumped the center divider and was hit by an eastbound Ford Expedition.

The driver of the westbound vehicle who police believe was in his 30’s or early ’40s was ejected and died at the scene.

Investigators are looking into why the vehicle jumped over the divider.

Eastbound 4100 South closed from Redwood Road to 1300 West and will remain closed for at least two hours. Police say westbound traffic remains open.

No other information about the crash or other injuries have been made available at this time.