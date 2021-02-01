Man killed in Wasatch County crash identified

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have released the identity of a man who was killed in a head-on collision on SR-40 in Wasatch County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), troopers responded to milepost 34 on SR-30 for a report of a head-on collision between two cars around 6:19 p.m. on Saturday evening.

UHP said that a small sedan crossed over from the westbound lane to the eastbound lane where it collided with a pickup truck. The driver of the sedan, identified as Robert Hoff, 54, of Fort Duschene, Utah, became pinned in the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck sustained incapacitating injuries in the crash, but is expected to recover.

Witnesses of the crash said that the sedan was swerving before moving into oncoming traffic and colliding with the truck.

In a tweet sent just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, UHP said that both directions of SR40 at milepost 34 were closed while officials investigated the crash.

At 9:15 p.m., UHP tweeted that one lane of SR40 was reopened with alternating traffic.

UHP says that alcohol is being investigated as a factor that could have lead to the death of the man in the crash.