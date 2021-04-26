Man killed in Utah County crash

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead following a crash near Spanish Fork late Sunday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m., an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Cruze.

The passenger in the Cruze, a 32-year-old man, was killed in the crash, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Cruze and the passenger of the truck were both transported for non-life threatening injuries while the driver of the truck received only minor injuries.

UHP says lanes were shut down for five hours, reopening around 2 a.m. Monday.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed as a result of this crash.