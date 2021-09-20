Man killed in southern Utah rollover crash

SUMMIT, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead after a rollover crash in southern Utah early Sunday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4 a minivan was traveling north on I-15 near Summit, about 12 miles north of Cedar City, at around 2:30 a.m. The van left the roadway and rolled several times before crashing into the median. Authorities have not yet determined why the van left the roadway.

The passenger in the front seat died in the crash while the other passenger was ejected. This passenger was not wearing a seatbelt, according to UHP, and was taken to the hospital with the driver.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and authorities have not yet identified the passenger killed.

This is the second rollover crash authorities responded to over the weekend. Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover in Box Elder County on Sunday.