Man killed in Salt Lake City house party, suspect outstanding

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers are currently investigating the scene of a crime that left one man dead, Saturday morning.

According to the Salt Lake Police Department, officers were dispatched to 2493 East and 1700 South for reports of gunfire at a large house party moments after midnight.

As officers arrived on scene, a 19-year-old man was discovered wounded from a gunshot. Salt Lake City Police Lt. Trost tells ABC4 the man was quickly transported to an area hospital, where he then later died.

According to the Salt Lake Police Department, as officers initially arrived on scene, “there was so much chaos” and many of the partygoers were “quickly dispersing as the gunshots rang out.”

Officials say the investigation remains active as detectives attempt to understand the details of the case.

As of right now, Lt. Trost tells ABC4 there are no leads to an alleged suspect or getaway vehicle, and the motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

Officials with the SLCPD are urging witnesses or anyone with additional information regarding the deadly shooting to come forward and assist in furthering the case.

If you or anyone you know have additional information regarding this shooting, call the Salt Lake Police Department at (801) 799-3000.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.