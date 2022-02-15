Man dies in fiery dump truck crash in Payson

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A man was killed after he lost control of his dump truck that was loaded with boulders and went off the road.

The crash happened on I-15 Northbound at milepost 248, which is 800 S in Payson.

Witnesses from the scene report that the truck blew a tire, causing it to go off the road, smashing through the guardrail and then rolling onto its side before bursting into flames.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police report that the right lane is closed going Northbound, and that the on-ramp at 800 N is closed but will be opened shortly.