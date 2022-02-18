Man killed in officer-involved shooting in South Jordan has been identified

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police have released the name of a man who was killed in South Jordan during an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

Tyler Alvarenga, 25, of West Jordan was shot and killed after he led police on multiple pursuits, beginning Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

While Alvarenga fled from officers during a third pursuit, he shot at officers, striking and killing West Jordan K-9 Maya.

Police say a total of eight officers fired at Alvarenga, striking and killing him at the scene.

Four of those officers were from West Jordan Police Department, two officers were from South Jordan Police Department, and two officers were from Unified Police Department, a press release states.

All of those officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Bodycam footage of the incident was recorded and will not be released until the investigation has been concluded.