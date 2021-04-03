Man killed in Midvale hit and run identified

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have released the identity of a man killed in a hit and run incident in Midvale on March 23.

According to Sergeant Melody Cutler of the Unified Police Department, 67-year-old Craig Alan Waggoner was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a minivan at 7200 South 900 East Ft. Union in Midvale.

He was later pronounced dead.

Waggoner was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Venture UT, which suffered front-end damage in the incident.

2004 Chevrolet UT that struck and killed 67-year-old Craig Alan Waggoner

On March 25, police arrested 47-year-old Daniel Wilkinson, who police say struck Waggoner and drove off.

Wilkinson was later booked into the Salt Lake County Jail

He has been charged with felony failure to remain at an accident with serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, and criminal trespass.